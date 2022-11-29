American International Group Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

FICO opened at $587.68 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $623.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

