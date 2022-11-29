American International Group Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.