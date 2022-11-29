American International Group Inc. Sells 5,576 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

