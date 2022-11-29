American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,730,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

