Amgen (AMG) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $108.08 million and approximately $133,784.73 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.38 or 0.07419592 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00494159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.11 or 0.30035402 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11131313 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,393.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.