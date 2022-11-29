Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prime Medicine (PRME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA: PRME) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2022 – Prime Medicine is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Prime Medicine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Prime Medicine is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Prime Medicine is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEARCA:PRME traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 9,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,939. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

