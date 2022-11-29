Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Target Price at $65.29

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Morphic Trading Down 3.3 %

MORF stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Morphic by 545.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Morphic by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

