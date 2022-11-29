Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $66.81

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.