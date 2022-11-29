Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price at $48.57

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

