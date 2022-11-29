Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently:

11/22/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

11/16/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $89.00.

11/14/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $220.00 to $110.00.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $75.00.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

10/26/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $95.00 to $75.00.

10/11/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $331.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,547 and sold 150,632 shares valued at $6,752,673. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,650 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,464 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

