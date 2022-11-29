Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR):
- 11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00.
Fiverr International Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $152.26.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.