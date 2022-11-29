Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR):

11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00.

Fiverr International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $152.26.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

