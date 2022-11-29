Analyzing The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Yue Yuen Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The GEO Group and Yue Yuen Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.56 $77.42 million $0.48 21.31 Yue Yuen Industrial $8.53 billion 0.23 $115.07 million N/A N/A

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Rating)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, Decathlon, Merrell, Mizuno, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, Saucony, Timberland, and XTRATUF, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,631 directly operated stores and 3,786 stores operated by sub-distributors in the Greater China region. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

