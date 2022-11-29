Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.75 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $34.75 million and $5,389.86 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,184.93 or 0.07220519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.38 or 0.07264890 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00495692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.42 or 0.30150351 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

