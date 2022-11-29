ApeCoin (APE) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00025004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $231.57 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
