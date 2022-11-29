APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $131.51 million and $25.42 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.