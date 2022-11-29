Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Up 37.5%

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) shot up 37.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 67,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Apex Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

