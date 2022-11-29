Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

