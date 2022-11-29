Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Critical Comparison

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apyx Medical and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 338.10%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 321.20%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Motus GI.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.9% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -39.28% -39.82% -31.06% Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $48.52 million 1.25 -$15.17 million ($0.56) -3.12 Motus GI $390,000.00 10.60 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.19

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market. It also develops, manufactures, and sells disposable hand pieces, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

