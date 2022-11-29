Aquila Services Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila Services Group Trading Up 8.3 %

LON:AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Tuesday. Aquila Services Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing; treasury strategy and policy, debt, capital market finance, banking, and card merchant services.

