Aquila Services Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aquila Services Group Trading Up 8.3 %
LON:AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Tuesday. Aquila Services Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00.
Aquila Services Group Company Profile
