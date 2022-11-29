ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

