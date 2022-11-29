Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,022. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.