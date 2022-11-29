Arjun Kampani Sells 13,810 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 3.96. 4,050,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.74.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.