Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.71 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005972 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,811,238 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

