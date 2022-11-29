Ark Price Tops $0.28 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $39.87 million and $2.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005954 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,816,528 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

