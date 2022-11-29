Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

