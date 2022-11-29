Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 2.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

