ASD Reaches Market Cap of $51.83 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ASD has a market cap of $51.83 million and $1.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.55 or 0.99999986 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00241422 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07941582 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,969,759.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

