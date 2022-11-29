ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $358.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASM International from €379.00 ($390.72) to €368.00 ($379.38) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($335.05) to €300.00 ($309.28) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($426.80) to €369.00 ($380.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $265.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average of $265.33. ASM International has a 1-year low of $201.38 and a 1-year high of $466.80.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.