ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,772. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $832.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

