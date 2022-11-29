ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,397.92 ($16.72).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.57) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.95) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 630.50 ($7.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £630.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,019.35. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 875.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

About ASOS

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.