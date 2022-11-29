ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.55) to GBX 1,072 ($12.82) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.01) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.00) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.89.

ASOS Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 6,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

