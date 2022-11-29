Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $222.28 and last traded at $224.47. 2,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 226,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.90.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

