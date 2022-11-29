Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

