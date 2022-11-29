Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Upgraded to Buy by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 71 ($0.85) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Assura Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

