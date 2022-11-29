Astar (ASTR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.04 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Astar has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and $3.04 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network."

