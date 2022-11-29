Astar Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Astar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $60.66 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

