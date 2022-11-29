Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $404.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,931 shares of company stock valued at $33,348,390. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.