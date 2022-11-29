Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

ATO stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

