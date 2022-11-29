Atrion Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of ATRI opened at $595.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.28. Atrion has a 1 year low of $542.10 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.69.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atrion by 32.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

