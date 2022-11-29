AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 98.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 312,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

