AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $38.79 Average PT from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

