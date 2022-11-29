Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $162.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.50 or 0.00075868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,074,712 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

