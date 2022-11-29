Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 3%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 1,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.