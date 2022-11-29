Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.76 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $676.45 million and $42.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.76 or 0.00040999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,477.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00242368 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,130,277 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,130,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.74419169 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $35,408,666.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.