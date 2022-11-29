Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $668.22 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $668.22 million and approximately $43.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.67 or 0.00040694 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,130,277 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

