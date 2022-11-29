AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZEK. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

