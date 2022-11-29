BakeryToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3.40 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

