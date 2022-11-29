Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.15 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.75 million and $41.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00011373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.80 or 0.07508352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00494274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.25 or 0.30064079 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

