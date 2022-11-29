Barclays Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.79.

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.84 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

