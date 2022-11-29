Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.02) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

LON NRR opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3,675.00. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97.

NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend

About NewRiver REIT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is 355.00%.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

